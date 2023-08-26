Contrasting Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and Starwood Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.13 billion 1.07 -$8.27 million ($0.50) -10.16 Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 4.21 $871.47 million $1.75 11.26

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Uniti Group and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 4 1 1 2.29 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.61, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus target price of $22.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Uniti Group pays out -120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Starwood Property Trust pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -9.50% N/A -2.20% Starwood Property Trust 30.00% 8.85% 0.78%

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Uniti Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group



Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Starwood Property Trust



Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

