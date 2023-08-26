Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CLB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.70.

CLB opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.68. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

