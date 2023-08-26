Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,357,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $47,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.43 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

