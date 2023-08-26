Craig Hallum Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $85.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.88.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.85.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.