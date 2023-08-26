Critical Comparison: ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) versus Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Free Report) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance N/A N/A N/A Doma -73.90% -213.50% -46.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Doma has a consensus price target of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 654.31%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance.

24.4% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Doma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Doma $367.45 million 0.21 -$302.21 million ($20.69) -0.28

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Doma.

Summary

Doma beats ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance. The company also provides technology development and consulting, asset management, IT consulting, Internet hospital, biotechnology, pharmacy, technology training, Fintech, digital asset, medical, life insurance, online banking, and insurance broking services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. Doma Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

