Critical Review: Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) vs. Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arko pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arko pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arko is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Arko 0.54% 17.98% 1.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Arko 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greggs and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greggs presently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Arko has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.45%. Given Greggs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than Arko.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greggs and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72 Arko $9.19 billion 0.10 $71.75 million $0.34 22.50

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Arko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Arko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arko beats Greggs on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

