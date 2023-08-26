CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.12, a P/E/G ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $202.70.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

