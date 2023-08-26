CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.68 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.