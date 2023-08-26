Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $125.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

