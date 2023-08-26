Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 596 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.