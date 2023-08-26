D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,988,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,900,000 after acquiring an additional 514,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,598,000 after acquiring an additional 420,319 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.5 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

