Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 15,000,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

AppLovin stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.