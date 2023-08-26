Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,540

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.78) to GBX 1,540 ($19.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,575 ($20.09) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.67) to GBX 1,510 ($19.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.60) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,497.50.

Get Prudential alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Prudential

NYSE PUK opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 579,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.