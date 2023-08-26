Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,540

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.78) to GBX 1,540 ($19.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,575 ($20.09) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.67) to GBX 1,510 ($19.27) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.60) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,497.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 579,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 9.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,986 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
