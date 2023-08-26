Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $118.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

NYSE:DLR opened at $125.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $9,300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $239,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

