Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $125.95 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

