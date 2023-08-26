Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $122.39 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

