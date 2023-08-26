Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.69.

DLTR stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $122.39 and a twelve month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

