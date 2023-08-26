Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DEI stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
