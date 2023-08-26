DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.07.

NYSE:DTE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

