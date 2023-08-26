Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.75.

DUK stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

