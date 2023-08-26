DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

