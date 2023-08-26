Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 402,535 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at $118,515,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $287,638.41.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80.

On Thursday, June 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $459,928.47.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57.

On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.99. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

