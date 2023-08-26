Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 402,535 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 402,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $4,923,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,690,563 shares in the company, valued at $118,515,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 24,151 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $287,638.41.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,522 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 38,617 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $459,928.47.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 158,619 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,908,186.57.
- On Thursday, June 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.99. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.99.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on WRBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
