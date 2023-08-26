Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

