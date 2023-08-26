Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

