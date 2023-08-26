eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 64,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of eBay worth $49,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

