Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Reduced by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after buying an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

