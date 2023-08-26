Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 2,018 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

