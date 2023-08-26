Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 823 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,699,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.