Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $112,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 4,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

