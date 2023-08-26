Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $237,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $404.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.85. The company has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

