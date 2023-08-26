Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $81,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $213.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

