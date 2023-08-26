Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $96,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 33.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 104,651 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2,702.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,242,305 shares of company stock valued at $41,271,517. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.