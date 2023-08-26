Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $27,489,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $830.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $757.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.71. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.22 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

