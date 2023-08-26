Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $105,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

