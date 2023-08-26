Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 98 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

