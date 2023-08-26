Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

