Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,042 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,791,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,090,000 after acquiring an additional 220,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

