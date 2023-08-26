Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 78 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $429.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

