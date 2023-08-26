Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $31.48 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

