Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 659,984 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $353.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

