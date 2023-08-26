Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.