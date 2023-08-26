eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
