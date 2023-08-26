eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.