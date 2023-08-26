eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 258.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in eHealth by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.
