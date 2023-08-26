Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.64.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,719,568 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

