Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Embraer Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. Embraer has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

