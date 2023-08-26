Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.64 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

