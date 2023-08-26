Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 2,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.05.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. ENI had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

