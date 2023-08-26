Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.58.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. Entergy has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $30,598,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

