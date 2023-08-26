Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 328,559 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Waste Management worth $118,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.23. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

