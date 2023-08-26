Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $116,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,979,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 718,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after purchasing an additional 620,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

